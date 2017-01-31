Will DNA evidence finally solve the murder of Lisa Ziegert?
Scientists using phenotyping technology can create sketches of a person by using DNA.
Thursday on 22News at 6PM
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - It's been nearly 25 years since 24-year old Agawam teacher Lisa Ziegert was found murdered in a wooded area in Agawam. Dozens of suspects have been questioned, but her killer has never been caught.
DNA was collected off Ziegert's body during the initial investigation, but police have never been able to find a match. Now, more than two decades later, investigators believe that DNA could help find her killer.
Last September, the Hampden District Attorney's Office announced a new development in the case. They released a composite sketch of a possible suspect. The sketch was generated by Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company that uses DNA evidence to predict the physical appearance of suspects. This identifying technology, known as phenotyping, is very new, but the 22News I-Team discovered that it's already helped police departments across the country solve similar cases.
22News I-Team reporter Tamara Sacharczyk traveled to Virginia to get a closer look at how DNA found on Lisa Ziegert's body in 1992 could now help bring her killer to justice. Watch the 22News I-Team report on phenotyping technology, and how it may help solve this decades old murder case, Thursday, February 2nd, on 22News at 6pm.
