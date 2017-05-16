VA inventory reveals thousands of dollars in missing items

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The Veterans Health Administration serves more eight million veterans each year. The VA's health care system is one of the largest in the country with 1,233 health care facilities and 168 VA medical centers nationwide. One of those medical centers is in Leeds, part of the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System.

These facilities purchase millions of dollars in equipment each year, and millions of dollars in inventory cannot be accounted for. The 22News I-Team reviewed hundreds of pages of reported missing items from the Veterans Affairs Central-Western Massachusetts Healthcare system from 2010-2016, including the campus in Leeds. From appliances like air conditioners and stoves to computers and cell phones, and medical equipment and drugs, over $800,000 in items are listed as lost or missing.

