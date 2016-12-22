Two Springfield-MGM host agreement projects in the planning process

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The Community Host Agreement between the City of Springfield and MGM includes payments for two projects within the city: $150,000 for the construction of a pavilion at Franconia Golf Course and $1-million for Riverfront Park Improvements.

The 22News I-Team spoke with Patrick Sullivan, Springfield's director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation about the status of those projects. Sullivan said they are both in the planning process.

The preliminary designs for the Franconia pavilion are complete and the city is researching pavilion structure types. Sullivan says that the construction bid will go out in February of 2017, with hopes that construction will begin in Fall 2017.

The city has just hired landscape architects Weston and Sampson to create a design for the Riverfront Park Improvements. The bid for construction is expected to go out in early summer 2017, with a possible Fall 2017 start time. The city is optimistic that both projects will be completed by, and be part of, the MGM Springfield casino opening celebrations.

