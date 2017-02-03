The frequency and dangers of gas line accidents in Massachusetts
The 22News I-Team reveals the dangers, why the accidents are happening, and who pays for repairs.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Contractors, utility companies and homeowners cause hundreds of gas line accidents each year in Massachusetts. Without the quick work of the gas company, these breaks could lead to much bigger problems.
The 22News I-Team requested and reviewed state records on incidents involving gas line accidents. We found that from November 2012 through the end of 2015, 1,434 gas line accidents were reported to the state. During that time frame, Springfield reported 48 and Chicopee had 50.
What else did the data from those records reveal about gas line accident incidents? 22News I-Team reporter Ryan Walsh reveals the dangers, why they're happening, and who pays to fix it. See the 22News I-Team report on GAS LINE ACCIDENTS, Tuesday, February 7 at 10PM on the CW Springfield.
Gas leaks in western Massachusetts
