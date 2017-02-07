Testing for toxic metals in school drinking water

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) launched a voluntary program last fall to test the drinking water at public schools for elevated levels lead and copper. Lead poisoning can be especially toxic for children, causing brain damage, slowed growth, and learning problems.

Over the past six months scientists sampled

80,000 water taps at 930 public schools across the state. At least 78 of about 180 schools tested in western Massachusetts had at least one sample with high levels of lead or copper. The Amherst-Pelham Regional School District had the highest number of taps with elevated levels of lead. Sixty-seven water fixtures at six schools had lead levels above the regulatory level. Other schools had anywhere from 15-43 fixtures testing positive for lead.

The 22News I-Team decided to test for lead and copper from other public buildings in several affected communities. We'll reveal the results of those tests as well as the results of all the schools that participated in the state's testing. Find out what communities are doing to ensure the safety of the water in public schools. Watch I-Team reporter Tamara Sacharczyk's report on Lead in School Drinking Water, Thursday, February 9 on 22News at 6AM.