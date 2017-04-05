Tax form issue for thousands of Health Connector users

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Tax day is April 18th. For some of us, our refunds may be in jeopardy. The 22News I-Team discovered a problem that's impacting thousands of people in Massachusetts

At least 17,000 people who use the state's Health Connector can't find an important tax form. The state said they probably lost it. Leslie Clark from Franklin County told the 22News I-Team that's ridiculous, "For me this was a nightmare."

Ms. Clark had to wait nearly three months to get her 1095-A form from the Health Connector. She needs that form to file her taxes. She contacted the I-Team to get some answers.

The Health Connector's Communications Director told 22News the state sent out 17,000 duplicate 1095 forms, and said people likely lost the original or threw them out.

Ms. Clark is adamant that she never received her original. She said, "My feeling is that thousands of people are not just losing their forms, there seems to be some sort of disconnect."

The disconnect from Boston goes beyond the paperwork. Ms. Clark called the Health Connector three different times and asked them to mail her the form. She said she still never received it. That's when she told a customer service agent that she wanted to go to an office to get that paperwork. She drove from Franklin County to Springfield, but the state sent her to the wrong building.

"They sent me to 333 Bridge Street in Springfield. That was actually my first time going to Springfield, when i get to the office there was a torn piece of paper on the door saying we've moved," said Clark. The Health Connector moved it's Springfield location to 88 Industry Avenue in the fall of 2016.

Once Ms. Clark got to the Health Connector building on the other side of the city, she said a supervisor told her they were seeing up to 30 people a day in just the Springfield office with a similar problem.

The state confirms, the office was seeing up to 30 people a day looking for a duplicate form. The state said they reviewed their operations and aren't seeing widespread delays.

"I think that they need to address the problem instead of pretending that the problem doesn't exist, and pretending that up to 17,000 people are either losing their forms or for absolutely no reason whatsoever throwing the forms away," said Clark.

After filing a complaint, Ms. Clark received her 1095-A form on April 1st.