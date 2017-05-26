State selling 200+ acres in Monson, no bids yet.

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) - The state is finally trying to sell a long abandoned property in Monson. It's a 22News I-Team follow-up.

In September, we first told you how more than half a million of our tax dollars are spent each year on security and maintenance at the shut down Monson Developmental Center.

Now the state is trying to sell it. Monson's town administrator told the I-Team, that the property is not zoned, so it could be used for anything. The town then would have to approve it. Bids on the property are expected to be announced June 8th, but so far no one has made an offer.

"If there are no viable bids, the state is really going to have to take a hard look at whether or not the property is viable with 80 some odd buildings that are in various states of decay," said Evan Brassard, Monson Town Administrator.

Those buildings will need to be knocked down and have asbestos and other contaminants removed. That is very costly.

256 acres are for sale, and developers can bid on the entire site or a portion of it.