Springfield releases golf course audit

SPRINGFIED, Mass. (WWLP) - The city of Springfield released a completed audit involving the management of Veteran's and Franconia golf courses.  Kennedy Golf Management, which managed two city-owned golf courses, may owe the city of Springfield hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Kennedy Golf Management, or KGM, was run by Kevin Kennedy, Jr. The company managed the Franconia and Veterans Memorial Golf courses’ in Springfield, until the city terminated its contract with the company last November, following an IRS raid.

The city hired an outside auditor last August to review how the company handled the golf courses’ cash and revenues.

Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Monday that the auditor concluded it does not believe KGM properly “deposited all city revenues.” They also found the company may have withheld money from the city.

You can read the entire audit below.

 

Springfield golf audit

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s