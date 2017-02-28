Springfield picks new golf management

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The 22News I-Team has been informed that the City of Springfield has chosen a new company to manage the city's golf courses.

Springfield City Solicitor Ed Pikula told 22News that he was informed that the selection committee has chosen Robert Hall. He said the city is still in contract negotiations with the vendor and a contract has not been finalized.

In November 2016, the city terminated the contract of Kennedy Golf Management, Inc. after the company was being investigated by the IRS. Federal law enforcement raided the pro shops at both golf courses, Franconia and Veterans Memorial, on July 28, 2016. They also conducted searches at company owner Kevin Kennedy Jr.'s homes in East Longmeadow and Dennis. The results of an independent audit by the city have not been released and no charges against Kennedy have been filed.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.