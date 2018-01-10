Small setback for I-91 reconstruction project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The 22News I-Team discovered the I-91 reconstruction project in Springfield has went through a minor setback. Crews were forced to replace the material used to hold expansion joints together, because the material they used the first time around, "did not meet the standard for quality."

The I-Team started looking into the issue after a viewer reported that the material used to hold the expansion joints together was busting open, and causing car accidents.

Patrick Marvin of MassDOT did not confirm those claims, but he did confirm that specific part of the project had to be redone. He said MassDOT evaluated the project this past summer, and determined the expansion joints "did not meet the standard for quality."

Marvin said crews were forced to redo that part of the project, by replacing the material used for the expansion joints.

The I-Team asked whether this cost taxpayers more money, but Marvin said the issue was paid for by the contractor, which means there was no additional cost.

He also said no additional time was added onto the project.