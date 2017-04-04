Six officers “took the 5th” during attack on bar patrons’ investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Several Springfield cops are accused of assaulting four men in a parking lot in 2015.

The 22News I-Team has new information on the incident that started inside Nathan's Bill's restaurant in Springfield.

The I-Team reviewed 76 pages of the internal investigation. It showed that the Springfield police did complete a thorough investigation. Yet officers were allowed to "take the 5th" to avoid implicating themselves.

The report made it clear that the police were able to figure out who was involved in the altercation, but the victims weren't able to 100% identify who attacked them.

Springfield Internal Investigation Interviews

Let's catch you up quickly on this story. April 2015, a man whistles at a bartender. She ends up being the girlfriend of a cop. That cop is there, off duty, and takes offense. Later that night, the whistler and his three friends are jumped in a nearby parking lot.

One victim is badly hurt and the victims say a tasar was used. They also say it was a group of off-duty cops.

Here's what we discovered that's new. Six off-duty officers, who were either known or believed to be at Nathan Bills' that night invoked their 5th amendment rights when speaking to an internal investigator. That includes Daniel Billingsley, Christian Cicero, Anthony Cicero, Melissa Rodriguez, Igor Basovskiy, and Jose Diaz.

Two of the officers, Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero called out from work sick the next two days. Billingsley with migraines and Cicero with a broken toe.

Officer Jose Diaz is accused of using his taser on one of the victims, Diaz asked for a lawyer when questioned if he was there. Diaz also originally told investigators that he left the bar at 2:00AM. On-duty officers stated that they saw Diaz inside the bar around 3:00AM.

The only camera in the area that showed anything was from the Bank of America next to Nathan's Bill's. This showed some off-duty officer were there, but the attack took place in another parking lot.

The internal investigation also shows that several officers were caught searching for the victim's names in the police database the day after the incident. None of them would admit why they were doing it.

While criminal charges are out of the question, after the District Attorney refused to press charges, internal discipline can still occur.

The Springfield Community Police Hearing Board will make those decisions. The Hearing Board meets next on April 11th.