Searching for homeless sex offenders

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Level 3 sex offenders are considered the most dangerous and likely to reoffend. They are required by law to register with the State's Sex Offender Registry Board and provide their home and work address.

But, the system has a flaw. 22News I-Team reporter Tamara Sacharczyk found dozens of Level 3 sex offenders who don't have a permanent address listed on SORB, and could be living anywhere, at any time. They're homeless Level 3 sex offenders, and the I-Team discovered at least 39 of them are living in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, and Northampton. The addresses they register under can range from parking lots and woods, to local homeless shelters.

In order to keep tabs on homeless sex offenders, police departments have to search the community to track them down. The 22News I-Team followed a team from the Greenfield Police Department as they tried to locate several homeless Level 3 sex offenders, including one man who was put in violation for allegedly not registering his address correctly on SORB.

You can look up the status and locations of level 2 and 3 sex offenders in your community on the state's SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BOARD and on WWLP.com.