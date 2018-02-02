Pharmacy protocols for reporting missing drugs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Tens of thousands of prescription drugs are reported lost, missing, or stolen from Massachusetts pharmacies every year. Pharmacies are required by law to report losses to the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy.

The 22News I-Team requested copies of those reports and compiled a list of the top drugs that went missing in 2016 and 2017, and which pharmacies filed the most reports.

Watch the 22News I-Team investigation into MISSING PHARMACY DRUGS, Tuesday, February 6, on 22News at 11PM.