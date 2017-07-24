Panhandling epidemic, why cities can’t do much about it

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Some panhandlers need help, but many around here refuse help and the Holyoke Police Chief says some only want handouts to help pay for drugs.

"Most of them are addicts. I'm not saying all of them are but most of them are addicts so when people donate to them, maybe some of that money goes to food but most of it goes to feed their addiction," said Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger.

So what can cities and towns do about it? The ACLU fights for panhandlers 1st Amendment rights making it very difficult for cities and towns to enforce any ordinances.

Is there any legal way to curb panhandling in your town?  The I-Team reveals what we've uncovered Tuesday at 6pm.

 

