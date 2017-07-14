Outdoor threats in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With summer in full swing, many people are spending more time outdoors.

Sunburns and mosquito bites are common concerns in the summer months, but they’re not the only dangers you need to worry about.

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, poison centers across the country received 740,000 calls in the summer of 2015. Many of those calls were for bites, stings, plants, and pesticides.

The 22News I-Team found several types of insects and plants in western Massachusetts that can be dangerous, and even deadly.

Find out which toxic plants and dangerous bugs may be lurking in your backyard, and what you should do if you make contact with them. Don’t miss this I-Team’s investigation, Tuesday, July 18th, on 22News at 6:00 p.m.

 

Notifications

Want to be reminded to watch this investigation? Sign up for alerts today!

DOWNLOAD // WWLP-22News App for push notifications

TEXT ALERTS // Receive a message on your cell phone

EMAIL // Be reminded through your email provider 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s