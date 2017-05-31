Officers remain on leave a month after shooting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Three police officers are waiting to see if they'll be cleared by the District Attorney, more than a month, after a suspect was shot at.

Three West Springfield police officers remain on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday April 23rd off of Memorial Avenue. West Springfield police chief Ronald Campurciani told the I-Team, he is waiting for the District Attorney to finish his "use of force" investigation before West Springfield can complete its internal review.

Jeremy Hollins is accused of trying to run over the officers in his car and then charged at the officers on foot. Hollins was arraigned in a hospital bed in late April. Hollins is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, drug possession, drunk driving, among other charges.

A spokesman for the District Attorney said the investigation is not complete and didn't give a timeline when it would be done. Hollins' next court hearing is on June 8th.