Not in my town, fight over marijuana shops intensifies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Marijuana’s legal, but do you want it sold in your town?  Towns will have the option to opt out of selling recreational marijuana.

Once state lawmakers hammer out the final version of the marijuana we will know if towns and cities will have to hold a referendum (town-wide vote) to not allow recreational marijuana businesses in their community or if government officials will be making those decisions.

Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Hampden, West Springfield, Ludlow and Agawam said no to recreational Marijuana on November’s Ballot Question.

Wilbraham and East Longmeadow have already started the process of banning the sale in their towns.  While West Springfield is considering allowing it. On 22News Thursday at 6pm, find out why West Springfield may allow recreational marijuana sales and hear from the people who believe the town already made its voice clear.

Continuing Coverage: Marijuana News

