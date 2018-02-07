More than 38,000 prescription pills missing from Massachusetts’ pharmacies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - More than 770 oxycodone pills were stolen from the Walgreens on Sumner Avenue in Springfield, and 100 oxycodone tablets were reportedly "lost in transit" at the Walgreens on West Street in Ware.

Those are just two examples of the nearly 38,500 prescription pills that vanished from Massachusetts pharmacies in 2017.

Whenever prescription pills are lost or stolen, pharmacists are required to fill out a form called a "DEA 106." The 22News I-Team went through hundreds of these forms from 2017. We discovered the pills most reported lost or stolen were Tramadol, Oxycodone, and Lorazepam, medications that are also considered to be highly addictive.

Nearly 6,000 pills were reported lost or stolen from pharmacies in western Massachusetts last year, including nearly 2,000 oxycodone pills.

A majority of the reports blamed the missing pills on manufacturer or dispensing errors, but others were reportedly "lost in transit," "thrown in the trash," or listed as "other."

There were 16 reports of employee theft of pills statewide, including at the Rite Aid on East Silver Street in Westfield, where someone who worked there stole more than 70 sedatives.

Springfield pharmacist Hai Huynh told the I-Team while employee abuse is always a possibility, it's rare. "Any health industry you go to where there's access to medication, there's a potential for abuse."

Huynh also said if an employee is stealing pills, it shouldn't take long before someone else at the pharmacy notices. "Missing medication from an employee is just like any abuse factor. There's a starting point, and it escalates up, and people overdo it. You're going to catch it, the patterns will be there."

Huynh said pharmacists are required to take inventory on highly addictive pills every 10 days. If a number is off, they have to fill out a form immediately and send it to the state, which can then open an investigation.