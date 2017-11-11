Loophole in state law could put firearms into the hands of criminals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Police found 23 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition in Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s hotel room. They went on to find more in his home and in storage units. Gun sale records show that he purchased the guns over several years, all legally.

Thousands of people in Massachusetts are legally licensed to carry and own firearms. Gun sales, whether private or through a licensed dealer, must be recorded with the state.

But the 22News I-Team found a loophole in the law that could put firearms directly into the hands of criminals in Massachusetts, and there may be no way to stop it.

The 22News I-Team questions your lawmakers to see whether they know about this loophole, and whether anything is being done to stop it. See the report on FIREARMS REGISTRY, Monday, November 13, on 22News at 11pm.