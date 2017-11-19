Investigating the dangers of bacteria on everyday items

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - You can’t see it but it’s everywhere, and everyone is sharing it: bacteria.

From cell phones to money to keyboards, everyday objects are covered in germs that are usually harmless, while others can be deadly.

The 22News I-Team tests some common items you come in contact with every day. Find out just how hazardous that bacteria is that you’re sharing, and spreading.

Watch the 22News I-Team report on DANGEROUS BACTERIA, Tuesday, November 21, on 22News at 11pm.