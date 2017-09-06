I-Team: State investigating Longmeadow nursing home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) - First on 22News, a Longmeadow nursing home is being investigated by the state. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services declared immediate jeopardy at JGS Lifecare.

The Longmeadow nursing home has not been able to admit anyone since August 23rd. The state couldn't release specific information into the problems, but a follow up visit a week later showed immediate jeopardy continued to exist even though the facility had taken some corrective action. The Department of Public Health did give JGS Lifecare a September 15th deadline to take corrective action or risk losing its provider agreement.

JGS Lifecare Executive Director Andrew Steiner told 22News, "We are steadfast in our commitment to the safety of our residents and are working diligently with the Department of Public Health to resolve any concerns. We cherish anyone who comes through our doors and work very hard everyday to ensure all of residents are provided the highest quality of care."

JGS Lifecare is licensed for 200 beds.