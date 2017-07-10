I-Team: Skimmers in western Massachusetts
(WWLP) – They’re on gas pumps, they’re at ATMs, and at other places where you insert your credit or debit card- and they can cost you! Credit card skimmers have become more widespread in recent years, and fraudsters are getting better at concealing these devices that steal your card information.
22News I-Team reporter Ryan Walsh talked to state officials about the different kinds of skimmers, how you can spot them, and what you can do to protect yourself.
You won’t want to miss this 22News I-Team report Tuesday night on 22News at 6:00.
