I-Team: Public Defenders

(WWLP) - State lawmakers on Tuesday approved $26 Million in a supplemental budget for back pay to court appointed attorneys. These are private attorneys, independent contractors who are not state employees. They represent the poorest of clients, who otherwise couldn't afford representation.

The problem is that lawmakers have refused to include enough money in their fiscal year budget to pay these lawyers on time. Year after year these lawyers have to go nearly two months without a paycheck as lawmakers wait for the fiscal year calendar to turn as they have run out of money.

Thursday on 22News at 6, the I-Team exposes this problem, reveals the solution that is being ignored and the domino effect it creates.

Notifications

Want to be reminded to watch this investigation? Sign up for alerts today!

DOWNLOAD // WWLP-22News App for push notifications

TEXT ALERTS // Receive a message on your cell phone

EMAIL // Be reminded through your email provider 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s