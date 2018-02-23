I-Team: Living a life of addiction, crime and drug dealing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWL) - No one grows up dreaming of living a life of addiction, crime, and drug dealing. What drives people to turn to this dangerous lifestyle?

Many of the people who sell drugs on the streets started off as addicts, and then went down a dangerous path to support their habit.

The 22News I-Team looks at the opioid addiction crisis through the eyes of those who once sold deadly drugs. 22News I-Team reporter Tamara Sacharczyk sits down with two men who have lived through addiction, drug dealing, and eventually prison, and got a closer look at what made them turn their lives around.

See the report on Opioid Dealers, Tuesday, February 27 on 22News at 11pm.