Human trafficking through massage parlors in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - This past December authorities raided several Asian massage parlors in western Massachusetts. Several women and one man face human trafficking charges.

While not every Asian Massage Parlor is a front for prostitution or human trafficking, there is a history in our region of raids and arrests involving these businesses. From 2009 - 2011 there were several Asian massage parlors raided in western Massachusetts. The 22News I-Team went through court records and discovered interesting information about convictions.

With the promises of jobs, money and opportunity, many women find themselves involved in the sex trade and human trafficking. Who are these traffickers and their victims? How do they get a license to do business in Massachusetts? What is law enforcement doing to stem the growing tide of this shady underworld?

