How police find sex offenders who fall off the grid

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Does a convicted sex offender live or work in your neighborhood? A quick look at the state’s online sex offender registry provides that information at your fingertips. But what if the information is not up to date?

State Auditor Suzanne Bump found that the state has lost track of 1,800 sex offenders. 936 of those sex offenders have never been classified at all, which means you may be living next door to a Level 3 sex offender and have no idea.

The 22News I-Team investigated how so many sex offenders fell off the grid, and what’s being done to find them.The I-Team accompanied a police officer to check the addresses of sex offenders, to see whether Level 3 sex offenders in one local city are where they say they are.

