How much jail time do convicted heroin dealers serve?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Money and resources are getting thrown at the heroin crisis, but still no signs of improvement.

Thousands of bags of heroin are taken off the streets each week in western Massachusetts and drug dealers are arrested. The 22News I-Team discovered heroin dealers who are arrested are rarely locked up and many are given 2nd chances,to only get caught selling heroin again.

The I-Team poured through the arrest records of heroin dealers in 2013, then went to court to track their cases.In District Court a judge can sentence a heroin dealer up to 2.5 years.In Superior court the maximum sentence is 10 years for a first time offender, 15 years for a repeat offender.

