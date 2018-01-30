Enforcing laws protecting handicapped parking

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The state provides hundreds of handicap parking placards and license plates each year to qualified disabled residents. People seeking a handicap placard or plate must submit an application that is signed by a healthcare provider that verifies the applicant's disability status.

22News has received multiple complaints from viewers about people parking illegally in handicapped parking spaces. And others have complained about the misuse of handicapped placards and license plates by those who they believe are not entitled to use them.

The 22News I-Team went for a ride with a local police department detail dedicated to enforcing the handicapped parking regulations to investigate just how prevalent this problem is.