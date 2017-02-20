EBT cards still being used at ATM’s nationwide

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The 22News I-Team has been following the EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) trail of spending for several years. 22News I-Team reporter Ryan Walsh has once again dug into a year’s worth of data and uncovered where our tax dollars are being spent.

The I-Team reviewed hundreds of thousands of ATM Transactions where people receiving state assistance took out money with their EBT card. Once again, records show cash withdrawals from ATM's located at casinos, strip clubs, and in airports and restaurants nationwide. The state prohibits purchases at many of these locations, but has no way to tell how the cash is spent.

Read the Department of Transitional Assistance guidelines for using EBT.