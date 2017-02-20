Breathalyzer results deemed unreliable, thousands of cases impacted

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A court decision could impact thousands of drunk driving cases in Massachusetts.

The I-Team first told you about this story back in May. Now a judge ruled that the breathalyzer machine police in Massachusetts used, produced unreliable results.

Any breath test results from any Dräger 9510 machine from June 2012 to September 14, 2014 are scientifically unreliable. That's based on Boston District Court Judge Robert Brennan's decision issued Thursday.

Defense lawyers argued the machines wasn't calibrated correctly, causing unreliable results. Forensic scientist Thomas Workman estimates more than 20,000 cases in Massachusetts are impacted by this decision. Springfield attorney Joseph Bernard was one of a handful of attorneys who challenged the reliability of these breathalyzers.

The judge who ruled on this case said that the Commonwealth can challenge this ruling on a case by case basis.

You can read the decision below:

Court decision on breath tests