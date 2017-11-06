Autopsy report delays at the Chief Medical Examiner’s office
The office may be at risk for losing accreditation due to falling behind on essential reporting.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is at risk of losing accreditation for failing to complete autopsy reports, toxicology reports, and death certificates on time over the past three years.
According to an audit by the Massachusetts State Auditor’s Office, the issue could also delay criminal prosecutions and insurance claims, causing financial difficulties for families who are waiting for life insurance and finalization of estate matters.
The 22News Investigative Team dug deeper into the problem to identify the cause of the backlogs, and find out what’s being done to improve efficiency at the ME’s office.
Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Audit
