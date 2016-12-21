Alleged Springfield mob associate to remain in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - An alleged Springfield mafia associate will stay in prison until his trial. A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Ralph Santaniello's motion to be released.

Santaniello was one of five alleged mob associates arrested in August. Santaniello is charged with conspiracy and extortion. The judge stated that due to his criminal history, Santaniello is a danger to the community. If convicted, Santaniello faces 70 months or nearly six years in prison.

Santaniello's criminal history:

Santaniello is a long term resident of the community and has strong family ties. He has a long history of criminal convictions, summarized as follows:

On April 8, 1987, Santaniello was arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court on a three count indictment charging Assault and Battery, Unarmed Robbery and Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

On June 10, 1987, Santaniello was arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court on a four count indictment charging two counts of Threatening to Commit Murder and two counts of Intimidation of a Witness.

On December 22, 1987, Santaniello pled guilty to all counts of the April 8, 1987 and June 10, 1987 indictments. He was sentenced to 2½ years confinement, with the sentence suspended for a period of three years of probation on the Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. No sentence was imposed on the remaining charges.

On February 1, 1990, Santaniello's probation was revoked for a conviction on a new Assault and Battery indictment and he was sentenced to 2 ½ years confinement.

On January 6, 1989, Santaniello was arraigned on a single count indictment in Hampden County Superior Court for providing a False Statement. He was convicted on May 5, 1989, and ordered to pay a fine of $325.

On May 1, 1989, Santaniello was arrested for Operating Under the Influence (OUI). On August 23, 1989, Santaniello was sentenced to probation.

On October 2, 1989, Santaniello was arraigned in Hampden County District Court on a single count of Disorderly Conduct. On February 2, 1990, Santaniello admitted to facts sufficient to find him guilty of the charge and his case was dismissed after a three month probationary sentence.

On January 12, 1990, Santaniello was arraigned on a two count indictment in Hampden County Superior Court charging Malicious Destruction of Property and Assault and Battery. On February 13, 1990, Santaniello was convicted of both charges and sentenced to two years in prison.

On November 24, 1992, Santaniello was arraigned on a seven count indictment in Hampden County Superior Court charging Armed Assault in a Dwelling, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, three counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation of a Witness, and Malicious Destruction to Property. On June 2, 1993, Santaniello pled guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, three counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation of a Witness, and Malicious Destruction to Property. The Armed Assault in a Dwelling indictment was nolle prossed.

On June 2, 1993, Santaniello was arraigned on a single count indictment in Hampden County Superior Court charging Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. On the same date, Santaniello pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to a term of five years’ probation, concurrent with the charges he for which he was arraigned on November 24, 1992. On September 30, 1994, Santaniello was charged in Hampden County District Court with Operating After a Revoked License, Operating After a Revoked Registration, Compulsory Insurance Violation, and Counterfeiting a Motor Vehicle Document. On October 2, 1995, Santaniello was convicted of Operating After Revoked Registration and Counterfeiting a Motor Vehicle Document. He was fined $225.

On June 7, 2005 Santaniello was arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court on a four count indictment which charged Promoting Illegal Lottery, Possessing Gaming and Betting Apparatus, Usury (Loansharking) and Take/Allow/Present at Betting. On November 15, 2005 Santaniello pled guilty and was sentenced to 2½ years incarceration, two years to be served directly, the balance suspended with a term of five years of probation upon his release from incarceration.