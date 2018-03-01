905 students physically restrained at public schools in western Massachusetts in 2017

Full list of restraint cases at public schools in western Massachusetts, and statements from superintendents below.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - More than 900 students were physically restrained by their teachers or administrators at public schools in western Massachusetts last year.

That's according to data the 22News I-Team obtained from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Documents show that 905 students were physically restrained at 21 public school in western Massachusetts in the 2016-2017 academic year.

The Peck School in Holyoke had the highest number, physically restraining 35 students, 180 times. That was followed by the Old Mill Pond School in Palmer, where 10 students were physically restrained 112 times, and then the Springfield Public Day Elementary School, where 32 students were restrained 83 times.

Districts were required to report restraint cases to the state for the first time last year, as part of new regulations meant to curb the practice. The Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education told the I-Team, they discourage comparisons between schools, because of the different programs they offer and the different students they serve.