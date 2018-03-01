905 students physically restrained at public schools in western Massachusetts in 2017
Full list of restraint cases at public schools in western Massachusetts, and statements from superintendents below.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - More than 900 students were physically restrained by their teachers or administrators at public schools in western Massachusetts last year.
The Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education told the I-Team, they discourage comparisons between schools, because of the different programs they offer and the different students they serve.
Agawam Superintendent Steve Lemanski
As a district, the practice in each of our schools is to take the safety of students and staff very seriously. Whenever issues arise, our first line of action is always to attempt verbal de-escalation. Our staff has been trained utilizing the Crisis Prevention Intervention (CPI) model, which is a nationally researched and ranked program.
In accordance with Massachusetts regulations, if behavioral issues escalate to the point of endangering the physical safety of students or others, “child control hold” is used. This procedure is only applied in emergency situations of last resort, with extreme caution, and after other lawful and less intrusive alternatives have failed or been deemed inappropriate,
It should be noted that state regulations changed as of January 1, 2016. Consequently, all of our administrators have received extensive training in the new reporting requirements and changes in the regulations
Palmer Superintendent Patricia Gardner
Palmer Public Schools makes an earnest effort to keep all students in the Least Restrictive Environment. During the course of last school year, we were able to successfully bring back several students from out-of-district placements, and/or to keep students in district with their families, siblings, and neighborhood friends. In doing this, we were able to regulate 10 students who had struggled with the educational process. We were also thrilled to bring on board a new Special Education Director, Colleen Culligan, who has extensive experience in developing programming for students with emotional and behavioral disorders. As well for this school year, we have hired a BCBA and an additional adjustment counselfor. Our goal to follow FAPE and LRE is working. We are keeping students in their home schools and regulating behaviors.with therapeutic measures.
Ware Superintendent Marlene DiLeoWare Public Schools abides by all current state regulations regarding the use of physical restraint. This includes, but is not limited to, providing the appropriate general and in-depth training to personnel, meeting all reporting and documentation requirement guidelines and implementing a Restraint Implementation, Prevention and Behavior Support Plan. We continue to focus on utilizing proactive measures and alternative strategies that assist in reducing the number of physical interventions necessary. The District works diligently to ensure that the safety and well-being of our students is the top priority.
Comments are closed.