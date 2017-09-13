2 dementia residents found trapped, 1 dead at Longmeadow nursing home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) - It's a story 22News broke first. Now the 22News I-Team has new information about why the state is investigating a Jewish Nursing Home in Longmeadow

22News obtained documents detailing the discoveries of two JGS Lifecare dementia residents found trapped between the side rail and mattress of their beds. One of those residents was found dead.

The Department of Public Health has prohibited JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow from admitting residents for the past three weeks. Their "provider agreement" is also in "immediate jeopardy" if corrective action is not completed by the end of the week, according to a state report.

22News discovered the complaints that resulted in this investigation. Two residents with dementia were found with their heads trapped between their mattress and side rail. One, hanging on for dear life, another found dead.

The Department of Health and Human Services report claims the nurses aides that found the residents did not immediately notify the medical director that those residents were found entrapped, and did not accurately report the condition of a resident's body at the time of death.

The space between the side rail bar and mattress was also found to be wider than FDA recommendations.

JGS Lifecare has been assessed a fine of $15-thousdand dollars per day since late August.

The total, so far is more than $225-thousand dollars. JGS Lifecare is licensed for 200 beds.

Their deadline to complete any corrective actions is Friday.

JGS Lifecare Executive Director Andrew Steiner read this prepared statement to 22News a week ago, "We are steadfast in our commitment to the safety of our residents and are working diligently with the Department of Public Health to resolve any concerns. We cherish anyone who comes through our doors and work very hard everyday to ensure all of residents are provided the highest quality of care."

We've posted the report here, JGS LIfecare. A warning: it's pretty graphic.