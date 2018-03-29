Westfield police investigating death of 51 year-old man

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are awaiting autopsy results on a man who was found unconscious behind a downtown business early Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. Michael McCabe told 22News that police had received a call for a body found on the ground behind 243 Elm Street. McCabe says that officers found the 51 year-old man, who was still alive, and attempted life-saving measures, before the man was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital.

McCabe says that police were told that the man later died. He said police are still investigating the man’s death pending autopsy results, but that he cannot disclose any more information on the case at this time.