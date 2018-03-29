Monson man arrested after allegedly challenging officers with knife

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Monson man is facing charges after he allegedly challenged police with a large knife, causing an officer to deploy his taser.

According to Monson police, officers were called to the man’s home Wednesday night for a disturbance. He allegedly pulled out the knife from behind his back shortly after officers got there.

Monson police said one officer drew his firearm and “covered the individual” as the other took out and deployed his taser. The man was taken into custody without further incident, on charges of disorderly conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest. He’s being held on $10,000 bail.

Monson police said this is the second time in just over 6 weeks that tasers were deployed on individuals threatening officers with knifes.

“We sincerely appreciate the town’s and resident’s support of tasers as a less lethal force option,” Monson police wrote on Facebook. “Without this option, the use of deadly force would have likely been necessary.”