Deerfield bomb suspect to be arraigned in court

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 46 year-old will be arraigned in a Greenfield courtroom Thursday, for allegedly making a bomb that was found in a Deerfield business.

The State Police Bomb Squad confirmed that it was an active explosive device that was discovered at Trew Stone on River Road, and they were able to neutralize it.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is from Easthampton, and has been charged with manufacturing an explosive device. Greenfield Police Chief John Paciorek, Jr. told 22News that an employee at Trew Stone found the device Wednesday morning. The chief said that the device appeared to be homemade, and resembled a pipe bomb.

Paciorek said that there were no injuries or danger to the public.

22News will be in court Thursday, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.