Westfield City Council to vote on proposed $13M bond for water filtration system

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tensions were high during a special meeting in Westfield Tuesday night over the city’s water contamination controversy.

Many concerned residents were present in Tuesday’s meeting. Resident John Rheaume Sr., told 22News he only uses bottled water, and that this issue needs to be addressed.

“I don’t even give it to my dog. Unfortunately I just don’t feel safe,” Rheaume said.

One city councilor accused them of holding the residents of three wards hostage, while they wait for action on the contaminated wells.

But for the second time, Mayor of Westfield Brian Sullivan submitted a $13-million bond request to pay for a new water filtration system.

Sullivan also told 22News that his focus is to get the water clean.

Several city councilors voted against the mayor’s original bond proposal, over funding concerns surrounding a lawsuit filed by the city.

Westfield is seeking $50-million from fire fighting foam manufacturers, whose products allegedly contaminated the city’s water.

The council voted to send the bond proposal to the legislative and ordinance committee, but it will be about a month until the full city council votes on the proposal.