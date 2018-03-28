West Springfield police looking to identify purse snatching suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured above.

The Westfield Police Department posted on Facebook that the man in the picture is wanted for questioning in a purse snatching incident in February at the parking lot of a shopping center.

All the photos above are believed to be of the same man, who is connected to larceny and unauthorized credit card use.

You are asked to call West Springfield police at 413-263-3210, if you recognize him or have any helpful information.