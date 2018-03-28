West Springfield parents concerned about their children’s safety at school

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield parents gathered at the high school Wednesday night to hear how they can help keep their kids safe.



West Springfield parents are worried about their kids. The district brought in a school safety expert, Dr. Scott Poland.

Dr. Poland was in Florida after the Parkland school shooting, and has consulted on dozens of other school tragedies over the last several decades.

“I don’t know how to speak to young children about this,” said Jennifer Sady, a West Springfield parent. “It’s really uncomfortable and really sad that the violence is going on. It’s something you don’t think you need to talk to them about.”

Dr. Poland said there are two parts to protecting your kids when they come to school, and having these conversations plays a large part.

“The hardware side is the things that you can see, the software side is about building those relationships, it’s about teaching anger management,” Dr. Poland told 22News.

Dr. Poland said parents should explain a student’s role in school safety, and what to do if they feel unsafe. He added that kids should also understand the seriousness of making false threats.

With several school districts in the Pioneer Valley in the process of building new schools, Dr. Poland said there are different designs that can minimize or eliminate potential dangers.

“Things like the double set of doors,” Dr. Poland explained. “We need clear sightlines, sometimes the school is even designed like the spoke of a wheel, with the administrators in the center so they can see down every hallway.”

Dr. Poland recommends open communication, and getting input from students about where they feel safety is weakest.

He said installing video surveillance can add additional levels of security.