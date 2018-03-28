Wanted: Brooklyn’s “Blessing” Bandit

(NBC News) Security footage shows a burglary suspect appealing to a higher power before breaking into a Brooklyn, New York clothing store.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video that shows the man approaching the store during the height of the latest nor’easter.

The devout burglar is then seen making the sign of the cross twice before committing the crime.

Once inside, he’s caught on another camera swiping about 20 pieces of clothing from a hanging rack and then grabbing some folded items.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2usMttb