Victim identified in deadly Wales crash

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have identified the Wales woman who died after a car accident on Stafford Road in Wales Tuesday morning.

Trooper Sullivan of the Massachusetts State Police told 22News 34-year-old Crystal Fair-Judson lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree.

She was taken by ambulance to Wales Elementary School, where a medical helicopter picked her up and took her to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

She did not survive her injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Wales, was also taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are still looking into what led up to the crash.