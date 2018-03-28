Vermont police: Springfield men found with 400 bags of heroin, fentanyl

NEWPORT, Vt. (WWLP) – Police in Vermont arrested two Springfield men after they allegedly found 400 bags of heroin and fentanyl in their car during a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to a post on the Newport Police Department Facebook page, 24-year-old Michael Sinquell-Gainey and 28-year-old David Vaz have been charged with possession of heroin, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl and transportation of fentanyl into the state. Vaz is also facing additional charges of obstructing justice and providing false information to a police officer.

Police say Sinquell-Gainey was driving erratically before he was pulled over by the I-91 entrance in Newport, Vermont. A police dog was called in after the officer reported smelling a marijuana odor, and identified both sides of the car as well as the gas cap and trunk area as possibly suspicious.

Sinquell-Gainey initially gave officers permission to search the vehicle, but asked they stop their search after a layer of white powder was allegedly found in the trunk. Police said they also found several cell phones and a hidden compartment that was glued shut during their initial search.

It wasn’t until a search warrant was executed that police say they found 40 bundles that held the 400 bags of heroin and fentanyl labeled “POISON.”

During the booking process, Newport police said they learned Vaz gave officers a false name. He is also accused of making subtle threats that officers interpreted as an attempt to intimidate them.

Sinquell-Gainey was ordered held on $100,000 bail, while Vaz is being held without bail.

Newport Police have asked residents who come into contact with baggies labeled “POISON” to contact the department immediately.

“Fentanyl and heroin have killed thousands of Americans and are at the root of a nationwide epidemic that has had a measurable impact on our community,” Newport Police Chief DiSanto said.