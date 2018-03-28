UMass Amherst celebrates annual Best Campus Food event with other universities

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst hosted their annual Best Campus Food celebration at the university’s dinning commons on Wednesday.

Chefs from UMass Dining Services and their colleagues from Cornell University, James Madison University, Virginia Tech and other universities showcased some of their most popular menu items.

For the past seven years, UMass Dining has been among the top dining programs in the country for Best Campus Food.

Jeff Sargavakian, a UMass freshman told 22News he’s more than impressed with his school’s dining selection.

“I think it’s awesome,” Sargavakian said. “I think they create a variety of foods. I’ve been to other colleges. I’ve had their food. It’s not as good as here. It’s just a fact.”

UMass has won the Princeton Review’s number one spot for Best Campus Food for the second year in a row.

Wednesday’s dinner was open to the public.