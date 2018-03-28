Driver taken to hospital after crashing truck into Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after crashing her truck into a home on Pomona Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News firefighters had to free the woman from the truck. When our 22News crew got there, we could the woman being put on a stretcher. The severity of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Leger said the truck hit an electrical and gas meter. The fire department is working to determine whether the residents of the home are still able to stay there.