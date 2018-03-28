Supernatural – Scoobynatural Scene

(CW) – Just be like Elsa, Sam! Let it go! Supernatural is new this Thursday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316). The episode airs on March 29, 2018.

