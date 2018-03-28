Supernatural – Scoobynatural Scene

(CW) – Just be like Elsa, Sam! Let it go! Supernatural is new this Thursday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.
Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.
Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316). The episode airs on March 29, 2018.
If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>
Connect with SUPERNATURAL Online:
Visit SUPERNATURAL WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Supernatural
Like SUPERNATURAL on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/supernatural
Follow SUPERNATURAL on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_spn
Follow SUPERNATURAL on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_supernatural
Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield
Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/