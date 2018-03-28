Starrett Tools in Athol to sponsor NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Starrett Tools out of Athol, MA will return to sponsor a couple NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers. They will return to sponsor Timmy Solomito and the Flamingo Motorsports team.

Solomito hails from Islip, NY and Flamingo Motorsports is located in Palmer. Solomito had a great year with Starrett in 2017 with five wins, 13 top five finishes Solomito came close to giving Starrett Tools their first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship as he finished second to Doug Coby by only six points.

They will also return to sponsor Matt Swanson of Acton, MA. Swanson is only 18 years old. He finished eighth in the point standings last season. Swanson will race in a limited schedule with the Starrett sponsorship.

B.J. Guerin from Starrett Tools told 22News they could not ask for anymore out of both their drivers from last year.

“Timmy (Solomito) with the five wins four poles I believe and 13 top 10’s. A very good year. A couple of DNF’s hurt us. Very happy with him and Matt Swanson. We can’t say enough good things about him. Eighth in points only good things coming out of Matt in the future,” said Guerin.

B.J. Guerin from Starrett Tools told 22News that the company is estatic for the 2018 season. They are going to sponsor the August 3 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Stafford Motor Speedway in which it will be the Starrett Tool 150.

When bringing their customers and employees to the tracks that the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on, Guerin told 22News that what they see at the smaller tracks is more exposure and they can spend more time with their customers one-on-one.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will run their biggest race of the season coming up at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 22 with a 250 lap race at the Magic Mile. Guerin said there will be two Starrett Tools cars racing that event and don’t be surprised if you see Jimmy Blewett run a third Starrett car. Blewett will race in five events for Starrett on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

“I bet there will be over 60 cars that try to qualify for that race. I think the purse is $25,000 dollars if I heard right. I am excited with our crews. We have the best crews out there and we get them in and our as fast as we can. Definitely excited about the 250 lap race,” said Guerin.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour kicked off their 2018 season a couple weeks ago at Myrtle Beach. Solomito finished 12th in the event. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will head to the Icebreaker for their first event in New England next weekend with 44th annual Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday and Sunday April 7 and 8.