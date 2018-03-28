Springfield mayor threatens to revoke tax-exempt status of church offering sanctuary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has ordered the city’s code enforcement teams to re-inspected the South Congregational Church for housing and sanitary code violations.

He’s also ordered them to begin the process of stripping the congregation of their tax-exempt status as a house of worship. This comes after the church announced they were offering sanctuary to a woman named Gisella who was supposed to be deported on Tuesday.

Springfield City Council Adam Gomez told 22News that he finds it disgraceful that the mayor would prioritize this over fixing blighted properties, tracking down slumlords and other issues that matter on a more local level.

“It’s not saying that he hasn’t done some great things,” Councilor Gomez said. “But this is not an issue I think he is on the right side on. It’s not attractive for the city to attack a woman who is defenseless. She has an ankle bracelet. It’s not like ICE doesn’t know where she is at.”

Gisella has two American children and is married to an American man. South Congregational Church says she can stay there as long as necessary.

The Pioneer Valley Project told 22News she has faced legal issues trying to become a citizen since she started trying in 2006.