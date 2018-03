SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Road milling on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield has been causing traffic issues for drivers.



The milling work between Union Street and State Street has caused lane closures, making it difficult for drivers in that area.



Construction will continue in this area for the rest of the week between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you do travel in the area, you should give yourself some extra time.