Protesters disrupt Sacramento City Council meeting

(KCRA) A special Sacramento City Council meeting centered on Stephon Clark’s police shooting death ended early Tuesday night after tensions within and outside of the chambers rose.

Clark’s brother, Stevante, confronted Mayor Darrell Steinberg when he interrupted the meeting shortly after it began.

“Sacramento do you all love me? I said, do you all love me? Who wants to talk to me? The Chief of Police got my brother killed. He shows no emotion at all,” said Stevante.

Outside in the lobby, protesters were met by police officers dressed in body armor.

The meeting was shut down after police say a protester was arrested for assault on an officer and being drunk in public.

