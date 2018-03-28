Protesters disrupt Sacramento City Council meeting

KCRA's Tom Miller Published: Updated:
Stevante Clark stands on a desk as he shouts the name of his brother Stephon Clark, who was fatally shot by police a week earlier, during a meeting of the Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Stevante Clark disrupted the meeting and demanded to speak, causing the city council to adjourn for a roughly 15-minute recess as a result of the disruption. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(KCRA) A special Sacramento City Council meeting centered on Stephon Clark’s police shooting death ended early Tuesday night after tensions within and outside of the chambers rose.

Clark’s brother, Stevante, confronted Mayor Darrell Steinberg when he interrupted the meeting shortly after it began.

“Sacramento do you all love me? I said, do you all love me? Who wants to talk to me? The Chief of Police got my brother killed. He shows no emotion at all,” said Stevante.

Outside in the lobby, protesters were met by police officers dressed in body armor.

The meeting was shut down after police say a protester was arrested for assault on an officer and being drunk in public.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uskvxF